Uzbekistan, World Bank set joint priorities for inclusive, eco-friendly progress

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 14. Naji Benhassin, the newly appointed Regional Director of the World Bank for Central Asia, held a meeting with Jamshid Kuchkarov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, and exchanged views on the progress of Uzbekistan’s socio-economic reforms and impact, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Anastassia Alexandrova, World Bank Country Program Coordinator for Uzbekistan; Ilhom Norkulov, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance; Deputy Ministers Ilhomjon Umrzakov and Umid Abidxadjayev; Minister’s Advisor Jasur Karshibaev; and other senior representatives.

During the discussions, the parties highlighted macroeconomic growth, regional development, the promotion of green growth, and improvements in energy efficiency. The implementation of public-private partnership projects and support for effective joint initiatives in priority sectors were also key topics.

Special emphasis was placed on the vital role of the green economy in job creation and investment attraction, the importance of successful infrastructure projects for economic development, as well as urban development and improving the well-being of the population.

World Bank representatives praised Uzbekistan’s positive socio-economic trends and rapid economic growth, expressing their readiness to deepen cooperation and jointly develop impactful projects based on international best practices.

Following the talks, the sides agreed to further strengthen their partnership, enhance the exchange of ideas, and carry out systematic and effective actions to achieve shared goals.