U.S. President reveals Iran’s request to restart nuclear negotiations

US Materials 13 June 2025 20:56 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Donald Trump / Instagram

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ President of the United States Donald Trump has claimed that Iranian officials contacted him with a request to negotiate a new agreement regarding Tehran’s nuclear program, Trend reports citing foreign media sources.

Trump made this statement during a broadcast on the NBC News television channel.

The President added that Iranian officials approached him with such proposals following Israeli airstrikes.

“They are calling me to talk about a deal. We’ll see,” he added.

