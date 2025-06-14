Azerbaijan invites Turkish businessmen to enjoy its Aghdam Industrial Park's opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Businessmen from the Igdir province of Türkiye have visited Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park, Trend reports via the Economic Zones Development Agency.

The chairman of the board of the agency, Seymur Adigozalov, informed the delegation about the work done in the liberated territories, the concessions and exemptions applied to investors, and the projects implemented.

It was noted that the priority areas of the Industrial Park, which covers an area of ​​190 hectares, have been determined as the production of construction materials, packaging of agricultural products, canned fruits and vegetables, meat and dairy products, production and processing of feed, fertilizers, as well as the organization of service areas, refrigeration chambers, etc.

"Currently, 28 business entities with an investment portfolio of more than 260 million manat ($153 million) in the park have been granted residency status, and four entrepreneurs have been granted non-residency status, and nine enterprises are operating. Work is ongoing to organize other enterprises.

To date, more than 115 million manat ($67.6 million) has been invested by entrepreneurs in the work carried out in the Industrial Park, and more than 650 permanent jobs have been created," the agency noted.

Within the framework of the meeting, Turkish businessmen were invited to take advantage of the existing business opportunities in the Aghdam Industrial Park.

The guests got acquainted with the work carried out in the Aghdam Industrial Park and the activities of the Park's resident Bafco Invest LLC, a shoe manufacturing enterprise of various types.

