Azerbaijan urges Armenia to advance regional connectivity through Zangezur Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Azerbaijan urges Armenia to take action on the implementation of the Zangezur Corridor project, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, as he addressed the GLOBSEC Forum 2025 panel discussion titled “The Middle Corridor: A New Geopolitical and Economic Lifeline?”, Trend reports.

Speaking on the importance of connectivity in the South Caucasus, Hajiyev emphasized Azerbaijan’s long-standing desire for open access to its Nakhchivan exclave, which has been under blockade by Armenia for nearly three decades. “For 30 years, Armenia kept the Nakhchivan region of Azerbaijan under blockade,” he said, highlighting the need for Armenia to make the “first important step” toward restoring this crucial link.

Hajiyev expressed hope that once Azerbaijan gains secure access to Nakhchivan, it would create new opportunities not only for Azerbaijan but also for Armenia, allowing the country to become part of the “regional mainstream transport” network.

“It’s not our intention to see any marginalization and isolation in the region,” he added, underscoring Azerbaijan’s interest in broader regional cooperation.