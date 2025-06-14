Iran’s nuclear program left Israel no choice, permanent rep says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Danny Danon, defended his country’s recent military strikes on Iran during a UN Security Council meeting, framing the operation as a necessary response to an imminent nuclear threat, Trend reports.

Danon spoke about months of Iranian uranium enrichment to 60%, obstruction of IAEA inspectors, and the development of advanced missile and nuclear technologies.

According to Danon, Israeli fighter jets targeted missile launchers, storage sites, and the underground uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, which Israeli intelligence assessed as capable of producing material for multiple nuclear bombs within days.

“This regime dreams openly of wiping Israel off the map,” Danon warned. “Leaving weapons of that scale in their hands was not an option.”

He also revealed intelligence suggesting a coordinated, multi-front assault on Israel—directed by Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas—was nearing operational readiness.

In a direct rebuke to the Security Council, Danon criticized the body’s silence on Iran’s nuclear ambitions while repeatedly convening on Israel’s military actions. “We acted,” he concluded, “to ensure our people's lives.”