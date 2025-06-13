Netanyahu calls on Iranian people to revolt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released a video message addressed to the people of Iran, Trend reports.

“The Islamic regime that has oppressed you for nearly 50 years now threatens to destroy our country, the State of Israel,” Netanyahu declared.

He added that Israel’s operation aims to prevent nuclear and missile threats from the Islamic regime.

“In the past 24 hours, we have eliminated senior military commanders, leading nuclear scientists, the regime’s largest uranium enrichment facility, and a significant portion of its ballistic missile arsenal. Further actions are already underway. The regime does not know what has hit it or what will hit it next. It has never been weaker,” he said.

“This is your chance to speak out and make your voice heard,” Netanyahu emphasized.