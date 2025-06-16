Israeli service confirms grim tally from last night's Iranian missile strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ The number of fatalities from Iran’s ballistic missile attacks on Israel last night has been confirmed as five, Magen David Adom (Israel's national rescue service) said in a statement, Trend reports.

The service stated that the latest victim was recovered from the rubble of a high-rise building in the Petah Tikva district. Three other victims were also found at the same site, while one person was reported dead in the city of Bnei Brak, where the missile strike caused widespread destruction in a residential area.

The rescue service reported that 92 people found themselves in hot water after the overnight attacks, with most walking away with just a few bumps and bruises.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

