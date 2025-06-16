Kazakhstan backs Belt and Road, sees future in Middle Corridor expansion

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16. More than 80% of overland freight from China to Europe now transits through Kazakhstan, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said during the opening of the China–Central Asia Industrial and Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"At present, over 80% of land transportation from China to Europe goes through Kazakhstan," Sklyar stated, highlighting the country’s key transit role between Asia and Europe.

Kazakhstan is looking to further deepen cooperation under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which, together with the Middle Corridor, offers significant potential for expanding north–south and east–west connectivity, he noted.

The Middle Corridor — also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route — links China with Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. As a strategic alternative to the northern route via Russia, it has gained renewed attention amid shifting global trade dynamics.

According to Sklyar, cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor grew by more than 60% in 2024, reaching 4.5 million tons. By 2030, Kazakhstan aims to raise this figure to 10 million tons annually.

To support this growth, infrastructure upgrades are underway. Projects set to be completed in 2025 include the construction of a second track on the Dostyk–Moyynty railway and a bypass line around Almaty. Additionally, work is progressing on a third cross-border railway — Ayagoz–Tacheng — which will include a new checkpoint with China, increasing capacity by 25 million tons.