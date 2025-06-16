Tehran calls on agencies to examine its non-proliferation treaty status

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ The question of whether Iran should remain a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of nuclear weapons (NPT) must be examined by the relevant institutions, said Esmail Baghaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Trend reports.

Speaking during a press briefing in Tehran, Baghaei emphasized that Iran is aware of its obligations under the NPT and believes that no actor in West Asia should possess nuclear weapons.

“For this reason, Iran supports a West Asia free of weapons of mass destruction,” he stated, adding that Iran considers all such weapons, including nuclear arms, to be categorically unacceptable.

Iranian MP Mehdi Kouchakzadeh has proposed legislation for Iran’s withdrawal from the NPT. The draft is currently under review by the Parliament’s audit office and would need further signatures to be added to the parliamentary agenda.

The IAEA stated in its latest report that as of May 17, 2024, Iran had 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent. The amount of uranium enriched to 60 percent increased by 133.8 kilograms compared to the report given in February. The report considered that enrichment at this level was a short technical step to the 90 percent enrichment level (considered weapons-grade). The agency called on Iran to cooperate fully and effectively.

