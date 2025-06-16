Kazakhstan taps China’s CNNC as strategic partner for nuclear power projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16. Kazakhstan is considering China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) as a key strategic partner in its ambitious nuclear power development program, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trend reports.

“We have made the decision to build several nuclear power plants — at least two or three — in Kazakhstan,” Tokayev stated. “Work is already underway to engage major international companies in this important project. In this regard, I would like to emphasize that we view the Chinese company CNNC as a reliable and strategic partner in the construction of nuclear power plants in our country.”

Tokayev highlighted CNNC’s strong global reputation and extensive expertise in the nuclear industry, noting that the company is well-positioned to secure a significant presence in Kazakhstan’s growing nuclear sector.

The president also underscored the long-standing cooperation between the two countries in the nuclear field. “Kazakhstan remains a reliable supplier of natural uranium and nuclear fuel to China,” Tokayev added.