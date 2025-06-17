Another group of evacuees from Belarus, Russia, Tajikistan, and Vietnam arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Another group of evacuees from Belarus, Russia, Tajikistan, and Vietnam has been safely delivered to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Among those evacuated are members of diplomatic missions and their families, as well as individuals working in various sectors in Iran. The largest contingent consists of Russian actors who have been filming in Iran for the past month.

The evacuation process is ongoing and will continue into the late night hours. Evacuees are being transported by bus to the airport for onward travel.