Israel wants to disrupt Iran-US deal - Araghchi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The aim of Israel’s attack on Iran is to undermine progress in Tehran-Washington negotiations, Trend reports.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a wanted war criminal. He is also a fraudster who has deceived U.S. presidents for decades, dragging them into his wars,” Araghchi wrote on the social media platform X.

According to Araghchi, the “criminal attack by Netanyahu on Iran,” which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including women and children, aims to derail a possible agreement between Iran and the U.S., “which the parties were approaching on the right and steady path.”

“Netanyahu continues to fool another American president and an increasing number of American taxpayers,” the minister emphasized.

The head of Iranian diplomacy also added that the Iranian Armed Forces “make it clear to the world that war criminals hiding in shelters in Tel Aviv will not go unpunished.”

“We will continue striking these cowards as long as necessary to ensure they no longer dare to fire at our people,” Araghchi declared.