Speaker of Parliamentary Assembly of North Macedonia arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. On June 17, the Speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia Afrim Gashi arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in the 65th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PA BSEC), Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying, the Speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia Afrim Gashi was met by the Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis Rafael Huseynov, MP Fazil Mustafa and other officials.

It should be noted that the 65th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) will be held in Baku from June 17 to 19.