BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for an immediate evacuation from the Iranian capital amid escalating tensions surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program, Trend reports.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a disgrace and waste of lives. Simply put, Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. I have said it over and over again! Everyone must evacuate Tehran immediately!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Monday.