Trump orders urgent contact with Iran

Iran Materials 17 June 2025 07:57 (UTC +04:00)
Trump orders urgent contact with Iran
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed his team to urgently establish contact with Iranian officials as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to rise, Trend reports.

According to sources, the first indirect contacts between U.S. and Iranian representatives took place on Monday through intermediaries.

Speaking with European leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, Trump revealed that discussions were underway between Iran and Israel regarding a potential ceasefire.

