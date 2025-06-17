OPEC sees steady oil demand growth in 2025, led by emerging markets

Global oil demand is expected to grow by 1.3 million barrels per day in 2025, reaching 105.13 million barrels per day, according to OPEC’s latest monthly outlook. While demand in OECD countries remains strong, the forecast reflects weaker growth expectations in China and India amid trade policy uncertainties.

