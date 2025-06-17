Italian MFA states Iran's pledge not to close Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said that during a conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, the latter promised him that they would not close the Strait of Hormuz to commercial ships, Tajani said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Trend reports.

"I received a positive signal from the Iranian minister. He told me that Iran does not intend to obstruct the movement of commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz," the minister said.

To note, the Strait of Hormuz is responsible for 30 percent of the world's liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies and up to 20 percent of global oil exports. Up to 20 million barrels of oil are transported through the Strait daily, which is approximately one-fifth of the total volume worldwide. In addition, this strait is considered an important trade route.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel