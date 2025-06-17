Uzbekistan, Mongolia explore new avenues for direct flights and transit routes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 17. Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Jasurbek Choriyev met with Pürevdjav Munkhjargal, head of the Mongolian airline Hunnu Air, and discussed the development of civil aviation cooperation between Uzbekistan and Mongolia, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the parties addressed key topics including the establishment of direct flights from Ulaanbaatar to Tashkent, transit flights for Mongolian citizens to third countries via Uzbek airports, the utilization of tourism potential in both countries, and collaboration on transit cargo transportation.

Following the discussions, the sides outlined specific tasks to be accomplished moving forward to strengthen bilateral aviation ties.

Earlier, it was announced that Mongolian airline Hunnu Air plans to start passenger flights on the Tashkent–Ulaanbaatar route twice a week using Embraer 190 aircraft starting September 2025.

Hunnu Air, a private airline founded in 2011, is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar. The airline operates from Chinggis Khaan International Airport and provides both domestic and international flights using ATR 72-500 and Embraer 190 aircraft.