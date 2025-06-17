Russia’s S7 reinstates direct flights connecting Novosibirsk and Kyrgyzstan's Tamchy

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 17. Russia's S7 Airlines will resume direct flights between Novosibirsk and Tamchy (Issyk-Kul International Airport) in Kyrgyzstan starting June 24, Trend reports via the company.

Flights will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Sundays.

"Tamchy is located on the northern shore of one of the world’s largest lakes - Issyk-Kul. The launch of direct flights from Novosibirsk offers travelers the opportunity to visit this unique destination, and even combine their trip with visits to cities like Almaty or Bishkek, which are served daily by S7 from Novosibirsk," said Alexander Sergeev, Head of Network Planning at S7 Group.

Departures from Novosibirsk are scheduled for 21:25, with arrival in Issyk-Kul at 22:55 local time. The return flight will depart at 23:55 and arrive in Novosibirsk at 03:15. The flight time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes. All flights will be operated using Airbus A320 aircraft.

S7 Airlines, the largest privately owned airline in Russia, has an extensive domestic route network built around its main hubs in Moscow (Domodedovo), Novosibirsk (Tolmachevo), and Irkutsk.