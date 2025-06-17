UN SecGen entrusts Ramiz Alakbarov with new role in Middle East Bureau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Ramiz Alakbarov as the new Deputy Special Coordinator at the UN Office of the Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO) and as the Deputy Resident Coordinator, Trend reports.

Alakbarov will also assume the responsibilities of the Humanitarian Coordinator.

Previously, the official held several leadership positions within the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), including Acting Deputy Executive Director for Management and UN Reform, Director of Policy and Strategy in New York, Resident Representative in Haiti, Deputy Regional Director of the Regional Bureau, and Head of the Regional Office for Arab States in Cairo within the South Sudan office.

Before that, Alakbarov served in various UNFPA roles, supporting programs in Arab states, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia. He also worked on programs covering Sudan, Somalia, and Iraq, and represented the organization on operational missions in Afghanistan, Palestine, and the Great Lakes region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel