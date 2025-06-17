Presidents of Uzbekistan, China agree to accelerate regional connectivity projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 17. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China held talks to discuss key bilateral and regional issues and agreed to accelerate the construction of the strategic China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, Trend reports, citing Uzbek president’s office.

The two leaders expressed deep satisfaction with the unprecedented growth of the Uzbek-Chinese friendship and their all-weather strategic partnership, which has really hit the ground running in recent years. They observed that things are moving along nicely in putting into action the agreements struck during President Mirziyoyev’s state visit to China back in January 2024.

The officials highlighted a significant increase in contacts and exchanges at all levels. The Strategic Dialogue between the foreign ministers was launched, and the second Regional Forum was successfully held in Samarkand in early June.

Trade, economic, financial, and investment cooperation is developing dynamically. In 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached $14 billion, and the portfolio of investment projects exceeds $60 billion. Joint technoparks and special industrial zones operate successfully across Uzbekistan, with expanding production of BYD electric vehicles.

Promising projects are underway in green energy, oil and gas, chemistry, pharmaceuticals, metallurgy, mining, textiles, food processing, construction, logistics, smart agriculture, artificial intelligence, and digitalization.

Mutually beneficial cooperation continues with leading Chinese financial institutions. Plans are underway to expand the investment platform with the Silk Road Fund. With the participation of the Export-Import Bank of China, construction of the Olympic Village in Tashkent is nearing completion. The bank’s regional branch has also opened in Tashkent.

The convening encompassed a discourse on the global strategic framework. Both parties acknowledged the critical significance of sustaining synergistic collaboration and reciprocal support within the frameworks of the UN, SCO, Central Asia-China paradigm, and various other multilateral conduits.

The discussions culminated in a formal declaration, witnessed by both heads of state, regarding the ratification of a Protocol that signifies the successful culmination of bilateral deliberations pertaining to Uzbekistan's integration into the World Trade Organization (WTO).

