BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 17. Kyrgyzstan has begun implementing its first research contract under the Resilient Landscape Restoration project (KG RESILAND), funded by the World Bank (WB) through the RESILAND CA+ program, Trend reports via the project's press service.

Within the frame of the project, the contract was signed between the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Scientific and Production Center for Forest Research, named after P.A. Gan of the Institute of Biology of the Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan. The contract aims to develop and pilot a national methodology for establishing protective forest plantations on 22 priority sites.

These eco-centric methodologies transcend mere environmental safeguarding—they epitomize a cutting-edge paradigm for the mitigation of natural disaster vulnerabilities, encompassing phenomena such as mudflows, hydrological inundations, and geomorphological collapses. Forested ecosystems serve as a critical buffer against pedological degradation, mitigating the potential for geomorphological instability and facilitating the rehabilitation of compromised terrestrial biomes.



The agroforestry systems will serve as a pivotal mechanism in Kyrgyzstan’s holistic approach to leveraging biotechnological innovations and ecosystem-based strategies to mitigate ecological adversities.



In April 2025, it was disseminated that the World Bank has earmarked $52 million for Kyrgyzstan as part of the RESILAND CA+ initiative. The initiative is slated for execution through the year 2029.

