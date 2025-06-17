Israel tallies number of destroyed Iranian drones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ The Israeli Air Force shot down about 30 drones targeting Israel last night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, Trend reports.

According to the IDF, most of the drones were taken out at the Israeli borders, while a few were brought down in the Golan Heights.

In addition, the IDF's official X page posted a video showing one of the drones being shot down by an Israeli Air Force helicopter.

To note, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

