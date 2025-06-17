Iranian media reports series of explosions in Tabriz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Two explosions were recorded in the city of Tabriz against the background of Israeli airstrikes on Iran, the statement of Iranian media said, Trend reports.

According to information, the explosions occurred at an interval of 5 minutes, and thick smoke rose into the sky following the incident. The extent of the destruction and whether there are casualties has not yet been reported.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.