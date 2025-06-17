Azerbaijan, North Macedonia discuss partnership in renewables sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by the Speaker of the Assembly of North Macedonia, Afrim Gashi, on June 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The meeting addressed bilateral and multilateral issues on the current agenda between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia, as well as parliamentary cooperation and regional developments.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the growing momentum in high-level visits and contacts between the two countries. Moreover, they highlighted the significance of meetings between national leaders, increasing parliamentary dialogue, interactions between foreign ministers, and the political consultation mechanisms between the two ministries.

Particular attention was paid to the potential for advancing cooperation in both conventional and renewable energy sectors, which was noted as a promising area for future partnership.

Minister Bayramov also briefed the North Macedonian delegation on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the progress in the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the obstacles hindering this process. He emphasized the importance of eliminating territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia's constitution and dissolving outdated institutions such as the Minsk Group to achieve a final peace agreement.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.

