Conventional oil discoveries fall behind global demand, IEA warns
Global oil production from conventional projects sanctioned between 2021 and 2024 is set to peak at an average of 2.5 million barrels per day (mb/d) annually, according to the latest outlook from the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy