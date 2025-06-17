Kazakhstan shares timeline for launch of China-backed steel investment project

A major investment project for the construction of a full-cycle steel plant is underway in the Jibek Joly Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region. The project, backed by China’s Fujian Hengwang Investment Co., Ltd, represents one of the largest industrial initiatives in the region.

