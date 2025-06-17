Baltic states and Poland ink deal aimed at bolstering energy infrastructure security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. On June 16, during the EU Energy Council meeting in Luxembourg, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cross-border coordination in protecting critical energy infrastructure across the region, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Climate of the Republic of Estonia.

The initiative, kicked off by Estonia’s Ministry of Climate and given the green light by the Government of the Republic of Estonia, sets the wheels in motion for an intergovernmental and interagency working group. This group is all about tightening the screws on cooperation, prevention, and response to any incidents that could throw a wrench in the works of energy systems.

“The main goal of this memorandum is to reinforce the protection and resilience of critical energy infrastructure in the Baltic States and Poland,” said Estonian Minister of Energy and Environment, Andres Sutt. “A failure or vulnerability in one country can have significant repercussions for the entire region—as demonstrated by the recent EstLink 2 incident. This agreement ensures a unified approach to incident prevention, crisis response, and restoration efforts.”

The MoU outlines several key areas of cooperation, including information sharing, joint exercises, and the exchange of best practices to improve preparedness and regional coordination.

In addition to the Estonian Ministry of Climate, the agreement also involves the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, and Defense, as well as their counterparts in Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

According to Minister Sutt, the memorandum will serve as a strategic framework for the next ten years, guiding major initiatives and collaborative efforts among the four nations. “This also opens development opportunities for Estonian businesses,” he noted. “More efficient infrastructure processes and faster recovery times help maintain economic stability.”

The Ministry of Climate first proposed the memorandum to Lithuania in February 2025, and as of this week, all parties have reached a shared understanding. The Estonian Government formally approved the MoU at a cabinet meeting on June 12.

