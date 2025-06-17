Court confirms date for next hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on June 17, Trend reports.

The hearing took place at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with a panel of judges including Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). The defendant was provided with a translator in Russian, his preferred language, and a lawyer of his choice.

Before the testimonies began, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained the rights and responsibilities stipulated by law to the victims and legal successors of victims who were participating in the court proceedings for the first time.

During the court proceedings, the forensic medical examination reports of the victims were also announced.

The next court hearing is scheduled for June 24.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).