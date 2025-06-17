Iran reveals casualties in its Kashan city from Israel's strike

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17.​ At least three people have been killed and four others were injured in Israeli strikes on Kashan city in Iran's Isfahan Province, Akbar Salehi, the deputy head of the province's administration said, Trend reports.

The missile hit a checkpoint in Kashan.

Previously, Salehi articulated that the aerial defense contingents of Isfahan had successfully neutralized multiple unmanned aerial vehicles within the urban airspace parameters. Per his assertion, the unmanned aerial vehicle intercepted over Kashan was targeting the nuclear installation in Natanz.

