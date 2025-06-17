Azerbaijan to approve list of goods subject to technical regulation - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. A list of goods subject to technical regulation in Azerbaijan will be approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

In accordance with the stipulated decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is mandated to ratify the inventory of commodities that fall under the purview of technical regulation within a four-month timeframe and subsequently apprise the President of Azerbaijan.

The head of state approved the law on the implementation of the relevant decree.

