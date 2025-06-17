Uzbekistan, China’s ZTO Express discuss new initiatives in transport and customs

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 17. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, Ilkhom Makhkamov, held a meeting with Hu Xianliang, President of China’s logistics giant ZTO Express, to discuss deepening cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, Trend reports.

During the talks, ZTO Express showcased its core operations and capabilities, emphasizing its prominent role in the global logistics chain—particularly in cargo acceptance, storage, sorting, and last-mile delivery. The company is a key service provider for major Chinese e-commerce platforms, including Alibaba Group, JD.com, and Pinduoduo.

Hu Xianliang outlined several proposals for joint projects in Uzbekistan, including:

Construction and outfitting of logistics warehouses at airports, with a focus on developing advanced "smart" logistics hubs;

Establishment of industrial parks for assembling equipment in Uzbekistan for re-export to neighboring markets;

Implementation of digital customs clearance systems to streamline trade processes.

In turn, minister Makhkamov proposed setting up logistics centers in the Navoi region, known for its strategic location and transport potential. He also suggested cooperation with Tashkent State Transport University to launch educational and training programs that would bring Chinese logistics expertise to Uzbek students and faculty.

The two sides agreed to create a joint working group to move forward with the proposed initiatives. The Ministry of Transport has appointed the Center for Transport and Logistics Studies to coordinate this effort.

This partnership aligns with Uzbekistan’s broader transport strategy, which includes the development of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway and the strengthening of multimodal corridors connecting the region with China.

