Russia to pay off Tajikistan's Sangtuda-1 HPP loan over time
Photo: Sangtuda HPP-1 OJSC
Tajikistan has reached an agreement to gradually write off its debt to the Russian-Tajik enterprise operating the Sangtuda-1 Hydroelectric Power Plant over the next decade. The updated protocol, recently ratified by the parliament, aims to stabilize the national energy company’s finances and introduce preferential electricity tariffs starting in 2025.
