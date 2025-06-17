Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, China to meet on sidelines of summit in Astana

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 17. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will hold a meeting with President of China Xi Jinping in Kazakhstan's Astana, according to the Presidential Administration, Trend reports.

The meeting will be held on the fringes of the second Central Asia–China Summit, taking center stage in the heart of Kazakhstan's capital. The summit will gather the bigwigs from Central Asian countries and the Chinese leader to chew the fat over a wide array of topics, all in the name of bolstering regional teamwork.

The strategic framework encompasses the enhancement of economic synergies, political alignments, and cultural interconnections between the People's Republic of China and the Central Asian sovereign states.



The inaugural Central Asia–China Summit convened in May 2023 in Xi’an, China, emphasizing the augmentation of strategic partnerships and the proliferation of pragmatic collaboration between the participating entities.

