Kazakhstan sees sharp increase in grain exports to Azerbaijan in early 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 17. Kazakhstan's grain exports to Azerbaijan amounted to 450,000 tons worth $95 million for the period from January through May, the Kazakh ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, said during a meeting with representatives of the country's agricultural sector, Trend reports.

According to the diplomat, this year, Kazakhstan has become the main supplier of grain to Azerbaijan. The volume of exports increased by 86 percent compared to the same period of 2024. In the total volume of Azerbaijan's imports, the share of Kazakh wheat amounted to a record 88 percent.

Bayel also emphasized that trade turnover between the countries is now at record values for the entire period of independence. According to him, trade volumes have increased by 20 percent in four months of 2025.

The event, held at the Kazakh Embassy in Baku, brought together agricultural producers from Kazakhstan and representatives of the largest holdings, companies, supermarket chains, and flour milling enterprises of Azerbaijan.

In the course of the meeting, Bayel spoke about the investment opportunities of Kazakhstan in the agrarian-industrial complex, priority projects in the processing of agricultural products, and invited businessmen to active investment and trade, and economic cooperation.