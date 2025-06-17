Azerbaijan's spending on information and communication services grows in 5M2025
Azerbaijan’s information and communication services totaled 1.4 billion manat ($835.5 million) in January–May 2025, up 7.3 percent. About 74 percent were consumed by the population. Mobile phone communications accounted for 34.6 percent of revenue ($288.9 million).
