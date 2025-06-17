Iran conducts renewed missile attack against Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Iran has launched a new missile attack on Israel, the publication of the country's Defense Forces on X reads, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it was noted that sirens are now heard in many areas.

Moreover, it was reported that about ten rockets were fired from Iran towards Israel.

However, it was stressed that most of the ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards Israel were neutralized by the air defense system.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.