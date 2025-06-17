Tajikistan and China sign economic cooperation program through 2030

Photo: Administration of the President of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 17. Tajikistan and China have signed a Program of Trade and Economic Cooperation through 2030, Trend reports via the presidential administration of Tajikistan.

The agreement was signed following talks between President of China Xi Jinping and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the “Central Asia–China” summit held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In addition to this agreement, several other documents were signed between the two sides, including:

-An agreement between the governments on cooperation in the field of intellectual property;

- A memorandum of cooperation between the foreign ministries on establishing a Strategic Dialogue mechanism at the ministerial level;

- A memorandum of understanding between the Agency for Innovation and Technology under the President of Tajikistan and China’s National Development and Reform Commission to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence;

- A memorandum of cooperation between the Tajik government newspaper “Narodnaya Gazeta” and China Media Group;

- An agreement establishing sister-region ties between Tajikistan’s Sughd region and China’s Shaanxi province.

In the course of the strategic dialogue, the two heads of state engaged in a comprehensive analysis of the prevailing dynamics and prospective trajectories of their bilateral engagement.

