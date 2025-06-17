Tehran's air defense systems repel Israeli strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Tehran’s air defense systems are actively engaged in repelling Israeli airstrikes, with operations continuing for over 30 minutes, Trend reports.

Eyewitnesses report hearing loud explosions across the skies of the Iranian capital, as anti-aircraft guns target low-flying aerial objects maneuvering over the city. Simultaneously, powerful blasts can be heard at higher altitudes, likely indicating the interception of incoming threats by air defense systems.

Iranian authorities have not yet issued any official statements regarding the scale of the attack or its potential consequences. The situation in the region remains extremely tense.