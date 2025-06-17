Azerbaijan tracks public spending on clothing in 5M2025

Retail sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear in Azerbaijan grew steadily in the first five months of 2025. The consumers spent around 3.04 billion manat (approx. $1.78 billion), marking a 4.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register