Azerbaijan sees surge in fuel expenditures in 5M2025
Fuel sales in Azerbaijan saw steady growth in the first five months of 2025. The consumers purchased around 1.47 billion manat ($861 million) worth of motor gasoline and diesel, reflecting a 7.2 percent increase from the same period last year.
