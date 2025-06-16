Uzbek president to attend Central Asia-China Summit in Astana

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 16. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a working visit to Astana on June 17 at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to participate in the second Central Asia–China Summit, Trend reports.

The event will bring together the heads of state from the Central Asian region and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Discussions will focus on expanding multilateral cooperation in political, economic, and cultural spheres, as well as on current regional and international issues. The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of several joint documents.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Mirziyoyev is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping.

The first Central Asia–China Summit took place in May 2023 in the Chinese city of Xi’an, aimed at strengthening partnerships and enhancing practical cooperation between China and the Central Asian countries.