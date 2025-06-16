Israeli premier's advisor stresses thousands of ballistic missiles still remaining in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ The National Security Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Tzachi Hanegbi, stated in an interview with Israel's Army Radio that Iran still possesses thousands of ballistic missiles, Trend reports via The Times of Israel.

Hanegbi also weighed in on the possible fallout from Israel’s recent maneuvers.

“This is not a battle that can put an end to the Iranian threat in the long term,” Hanegbi said.

Israeli intelligence assessments indicate that Iran possesses a stockpile of approximately 1,500 to 2,000 ballistic missile systems, with reports suggesting that Tehran has operationally deployed several hundred of these assets.

