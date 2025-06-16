Iran's Isfahan nuclear facility damaged, Fordow and Bushehr unaffected - IAEA reports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirms that recent attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran have not resulted in off-site radiation leaks, said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during an address to the IAEA Board of Governors, Trend reports.

“No damage has been seen at the site of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant or at the Arak Heavy Water Reactor, which is under construction,” Grossi said. He added that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and the Tehran Research Reactor were also unaffected by the recent strikes.

However, the Isfahan Nuclear Site sustained damage. “Four buildings were damaged in Friday’s attack: the Central Chemical Laboratory, a uranium conversion plant, the Tehran Reactor Fuel Manufacture Plant, and the UF4 to EU Metal Processing Facility, which was also under construction,” Grossi stated.

Despite this, Grossi noted that “off-site radiation levels remain unchanged,” as was also the case at the Natanz site, previously confirmed in a separate statement. “The level of radioactivity outside the Natanz site has remained unchanged and at normal levels, indicating no external radiological impact to the population or the environment from this event,” he said.

Grossi emphasized the importance of transparency and information-sharing under the current conditions: “It is crucial that the IAEA receives timely and regular technical information about the facilities and their respective sites. Without information, we cannot accurately assess the radiological conditions and potential impacts on the population and the environment, and cannot provide the necessary assistance.”

He acknowledged Iran’s cooperation with the agency, noting, “I acknowledge the cooperation and exchange of information between the Iranian authorities and the IAEA.”

Grossi confirmed that the agency remains committed to its presence in Iran. “The agency is and will remain present in Iran. Safeguards inspections in Iran will continue as soon as safety conditions allow, as required under Iran's NPT safeguards obligation.”