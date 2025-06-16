Lithuanian military hits full throttle with new fuel station network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The Lithuanian Armed Forces have completed the installation of new fuel stations in several strategically important military units and these projects are designed to ensure a reliable fuel supply in times of peace, crisis or war, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Lithuania.

The information notes that construction of additional refueling stations and fuel storage facilities is underway and should begin soon at other military locations around the country.

The Ministry of National Defense will invest over 18 million euros in 2025 and 2026 to further develop the military fueling infrastructure network, which is considered essential for operational readiness.

“Fuel stations are critical to the Armed Forces to maintain an uninterrupted supply for combat, logistical, and administrative transport,” said Vice Minister of National Defense Orijana Mašalė, who oversees infrastructure. “In parallel with fuel infrastructure expansion, we are installing specialized military vehicle wash stations across many bases to preserve the longevity of equipment. As with all of the over 700 military infrastructure projects currently in development, we are committed to the highest quality standards and accelerating progress where possible.”

Newly designed military infrastructure not only includes modern fuel stations with integrated fuel storage, but also large-scale storage facilities in strategically chosen locations. This integrated approach will ensure fuel security for both the Lithuanian Armed Forces and NATO allies, building a flexible and resilient supply network for future operational needs.

The Ministry, in coordination with other state institutions, is also working to maximize use of existing fuel depots and related infrastructure. This comprehensive expansion strengthens both national defense and NATO’s collective operational mobility.

NATO’s strategic commands have made significant progress implementing a joint allied fuel supply concept, which will provide various logistical alternatives, ensure necessary reserve stockpiles, and guarantee uninterrupted fuel delivery to allied forces during peace, crisis, or conflict.