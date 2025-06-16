Azerbaijan’s ship exports sail to new revenue highs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan imported ships, boats, and floating structures worth $929,000 in the period from January through April 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that this figure is almost identical to the same period of 2024.

The import of the above-mentioned vehicles amounted to 0.01 percent of the country's total imports over the reporting period.

Meanwhile, in the first four months of the current year, Azerbaijan totally exported ships, boats, and floating structures worth $777,000, marking a year-on-year growth of $764,000 or 59.8 times.

In the reporting period, the export of these vehicles also amounted to 0.01 percent of the country's total exports.