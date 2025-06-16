Shake-up rattles ground close to nuclear site in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ A low-magnitude quake has been documented in proximity to the Fordow nuclear installation located within Iran's Qom province, Trend reports, citing Iran’s Seismological Center.

The seismic event, quantified at a magnitude of 2.5 on the Richter scale, was detected approximately 29 kilometers from the urban center of Qom, with its focal point situated at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface.

No preliminary assessments indicated any structural impairment or loss of life.

