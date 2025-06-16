Kazakhstan, CNPC ink $7B in energy agreements

Kazakhstan and China deepened their energy partnership with the signing of several high-value agreements during the China–Central Asia Forum held today in Astana. The forum saw investment documents totaling more than $24 billion, with several major energy-related agreements involving the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KazMunayGas, QazaqGaz, and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register