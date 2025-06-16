Kazakhstan and China sow seeds of deeper agricultural cooperation
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has signed multiple significant agreements with leading Chinese firms to advance projects in agriculture and food processing. These partnerships focus on modernizing production facilities, expanding processing capacities, and creating thousands of jobs, boosting economic growth and bilateral cooperation.
