Kazakhstan, China ink 24 cooperation agreements across key sectors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16. Following high-level talks between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kazakhstan and China signed 24 intergovernmental and interagency agreements aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, Trend reports.

During the official exchange of documents, members of both delegations formalized agreements covering cooperation in energy, aerospace, digitalization, customs regulation, agriculture, e-commerce, tourism, intellectual property, healthcare, media, science, and interregional relations.

In addition, the two sides signed key intergovernmental agreements on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, as well as on technical and economic cooperation.

The agreements reflect the growing strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, and underscore both countries’ commitment to strengthening regional connectivity and joint development across critical sectors.